RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who is currently spending the second half of the season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.

The 26-year-old forward joined Spurs on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the North London club agreeing to cover his wages in full. Tottenham also retain an option to buy the player at the end of his loan for a meagre fee of £15m.

Werner is no stranger to the Premier League, having spent a couple of seasons at Chelsea from 2020 to 2022. Sadly, his time with the Blues is remembered for all the wrong reasons, with the German striker often coming across as a comical figure at the Bridge.

Werner decided to return to RB Leipzig to rediscover his best football and although he hasn’t been prolific for the German side, he made quite a name for himself. This is what earned him this loan move to Spurs.

Credit where credit is due – the German striker has really caught the eye during his time at the N17. He has two goals and two assists in his seven Premier League games for Ange Postecoglou’s side and his influence on the left wing has been very positive. Transfermarkt values the player at around £14.5m.

Manchester United come calling

Given he’s impressed in North London so far, Spurs are expected to try and sign Werner on a permanent basis in the summer. However, Tottenham could now face stiff competition as Fichajes claims that Manchester United are eyeing a move for the German.

It does increasingly look like Werner would leave RB Leipzig this summer and the question right now is “to where?”. The Premier League looks like the likeliest destination and it appears Man Utd are ready to battle it out with Tottenham over a deal.

On the face of it, Man Utd would be a really good option as a move would be a win-win for both parties involved. Anthony Martial is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, leaving Rasmus Hojlund as the only #9 at the club. The Dane, although impressive, has proven to be quite injury-prone.

Having someone like Werner who can deputise for Hojlund but also complement him by playing slightly off him or more towards the left would give Erik ten Hag a lot of options in attack.

Tottenham have the option to make his loan move permanent so United would have to persuade Werner to turn down a switch to the New White Hart Lane in favour of Old Trafford.

RB Leipzig are likely to demand a similar fee from Manchester United and £15m for a player of the German’s skillset is worth its weight in gold in today’s day and age. This transfer seems to make a lot of sense on paper. Let’s wait and see how it pans out in the summer.