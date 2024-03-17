Aston Villa set sight on Atletico Madrid centre-back Mario Hermoso

Aston Villa have set their sights on Atletico Madrid centre-back, Mario Hermoso as they look to reinforce their defence this summer, according to Tutto Juve.

The 28-year-old has been an integral part of Diego Simeone’s squad since he arrived from Espanyol in 2019. He has been a regular presence in Atletico’s backline, featuring in 23 Laliga matches while also making 36 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos this season.

Tutto Juve reports that Villa intend to begin negotiations for the 5-cap-Spain International whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign as his addition would provide experience and quality to their backline.

Along with the Villains, Juventus are also reported to admire the centre-back while Atletico, on the other hand, are keen on keeping the defender at Wanda Metropolitano until the 2027-28 season and are in talks to extend the former Real Madrid academy graduate’s contract.

Emery eyes Hermoso

Villa are having a season to remember as they currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League standings albeit with Tottenham Hotspur hot in their tail.

Unai Emery’s side are also remarkably showing their offensive prowess as Villa are the joint-third highest-scoring side in the Premier League this season with 59 goals, their defensive end of the pitch remain questionable.

The Villains have a knack for conceding multiple goals and their 41 conceded goals is the most by any team in the Premier League top-six so far this season.

They’re now looking at the best possible reinforcements and have set their sights on Atletico’s Hermoso.

Hermoso represents an attractive proponent as his elite-level experience and dueling prowess would be invaluable to Villa’s backline. More interesting is that Villa could recoup the Spanish defender for free if his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Emery’s troupes will make the trip to East London to face West Ham United at the London Stadium as they look to solidify their fourth-place position.