West Ham keeping tabs on VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich

West Ham are eyeing a move for VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich, as per Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The one-cap Germany International is part of Stuttgart’s remarkable season where they currently sit third in the Bundesliga standings where he has made 25 appearances. The winger has gone on to make four more appearances across all competitions making 15 goal contributions (eight goals, seven assists).

Plettenberg reports that the Hammers have begun scouting Führich and will continue to monitor the Stuttgart winger closely ahead of a potential summer move.

Along with West Ham, the report reveals Bundesliga sides, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund all have concrete interest in the 26-year-old. Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich are also reported to be interested in the winger having been informed about the requirements for payment. However, the 32-time German champions are yet to spell out Fuhrich as a target in the summer transfer window.

Führich’s contract at the MHPArena runs until June 2028 and Plettenberg suggests that the former FC Köln winger would cost around £17m in the event of a Champions League qualification from Stuttgart.

Scouting mission

West Ham have recovered from an abysmal start to the year where they were winless in their first six games including a 6:0 demolition at the hands of Arsenal.

David Moyes’ side have recorded a three-game unbeaten run where they recorded victories against Brentford and Everton while rallying from two goals down to draw 2:2 with Burnley at the London Stadium.

The likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen have been instrumental for the Hammers this season with both players recording double figures in goal contributions this season.

Moyes already has his sight set on reinforcing his squad to further bolster his attack next season and Führich has been earmarked as a possible option.

With reports revealing that West Ham are already on a scouting mission for the winger – it goes on to show their strong intent in securing the winger amid concrete interest from clubs in the Bundesliga.