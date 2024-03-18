Tottenham ‘preparing’ concrete approach to sign Szymanski

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Aksam.

After joining the Yellow Canaries last summer, the 24-year-old has enjoyed a promising campaign in the Turkish top-flight this term, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists in 30 league appearances.

So, it appears the Polish international’s eye-catching performances for Fenerbahce have attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Spurs among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Aksam, Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s performances in recent times and after being impressed by his displays, they are ‘preparing’ to make a concrete approach to acquire his service this summer.

The report further claims that Fenerbahce want a ‘club record fee’ – which is around £24m – to sell their star man so Spurs can acquire their target’s signature for a reasonable money.

However, Aksam states that Napoli are also interested in him and along with the Azzurri, Milan are keen on purchasing him as well. The report says that the Rossoneri have already submitted a formal proposal worth around £15m to sign the midfielder but Fenerbahce have turned down the offer and Stefano Pioli’s side are planning to return with an improved proposal. So, the Lilywhites are set to face fierce competition from the Italian clubs in getting any potential deal done for the Polish international.

Having recently joined the club, Szymanski still has more than three years left in his current contract so Fenerbahce aren’t in any rush to sell their star man this summer. So, Spurs are likely to be needed to match the Yellow Canaries’ £24m asking price to sign their target.

Szymanski is a versatile midfielder as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He can create chances for forward players, has the efficiency of finishing off his opportunities and also works hard without possession.

So, the Fenerbahce star could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.