Tottenham hold talks to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held initial talks with Genoa over a deal to sign Albert Gudmundsson this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Lilywhites seemingly want to reinforce their frontline by signing a new striker in the upcoming window as they have been linked with several names in recent times.

Santiago Giménez, Ivan Toney and Serhou Guirassy have all been suggested as serious targets for the North London club with Gudmundsson now emerging as a new key option.

According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, Gudmundsson is expected to leave Genoa ahead of next season as he has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

The report further claims that Spurs have already held talks with the Italian club to learn about the details of signing him before making a potential summer swoop.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

Gazzetta dello Sport states that Genoa could demand a fee of around £26m to sell their star man so Tottenham could purchase the forward for an affordable price.

However, the report says that Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on signing him with the Nerazzurri desperate to acquire his service. So, the North London club are set to face fierce competition from the Serie A giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Spurs have recently signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa so the Lilywhites may have a good relationship with the Seire A side – which could help them get this deal done should they formalise their interest.

Gudmundsson has come under the spotlight in recent times having enjoyed a promising campaign this term, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 27 league appearances.

The Iceland international is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He possesses the necessary qualities to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire the 26-year-old’s service ahead of next season.