West Ham in the hunt to sign Karamoko Dembele

West Ham United are interested in signing Stade Brestois youngster Karamoko Dembele this summer amid competition from other Premier League sides, as per HITC.

The 21-year-old on loan from French side, Stade Brestois is lighting up Ligue One with “dazzling” displays for Blackpool this season. He has made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Seasiders this season, netting seven goals and providing twelve assists.

The former Celtic academy youngster made the rounds on social media a few seasons ago- wiggling his way past defenders way past his age grade as the then 13-year-old was deployed to feature with Celtic’s u20 side.

HITC claims that the attacking midfielder could be set to fulfil his potential as a quartet of Premier League clubs including Everton, Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are set to rival West Ham for the prodigy.

The report further adds that Premier League hopefuls, Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton are also vying for Dembele while Middlesbrough – who are looking to reshape their disappointing campaign – are also interested in the attacker.

Dembele has a contract at the Stade Francis-Le Blé that runs until June 2026 and the French club could be tempted to cash in on the former England u18 International if West Ham are willing to propose a sizeable offer.

Potential

West Ham in the past few years have not had their luck with youngsters. The likes of Grady Diangana, Flynn Downes and Divin Mubama have not quite hit the ground running despite possessing immense qualities.

However, Ben Johnson and Declan Rice – who currently plies his trade with Arsenal after a record-breaking transfer— are proofs that youngsters can be trusted, developed and utilized until they fully live up to their potential.

That might be the case for Dembele, who is being linked with a move to the London Stadium, as David Moyes could hand the youngster a chance at top-flight redemption if the Hammers ultimately secure his signature.