Tottenham ‘at the forefront’ to sign Albert Gudmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘at the forefront’ of signing Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Lilywhites have seemingly been exploring the market to sign a new striker as a potential replacement for Harry Kane. Ange Postecoglou’s side decided to cash-in on the Englishman last summer but haven’t signed anyone yet to reinforce the centre-forward position.

Numerous names have been mentioned as serious targets for the North London club with Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Serhou Guirassy being among them, but Gudmundsson is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Tottenham are keen on signing the Iceland international and they are currently ‘at the forefront’ to secure his signature. The report further claims that Genoa could be forced to cash-in on the 26-year-old this summer and could demand a fee of around £26m for him. So, Spurs can manage to acquire his service for an affordable price.

However, Calciomercato states that West Ham United are also plotting a swoop him so Tottenham are set to face tough competition from their city rivals in getting any potential deal done for him. The report says that Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in the Genoa star but they don’t want to match Genoa’s £26m valuation.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

The striker has burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances in Serie A this term, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 27 league appearances.

The 26-year-old is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of creating chances for fellow attackers, can finish off his opportunities and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, Gudmundsson possesses the necessary attributes to play in Postecoglou’s high-intense style of football and therefore, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure the striker’s signature in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their attacking department.