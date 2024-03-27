Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Federico Chiesa

Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer, according to Fabio Santini from TV Play.

The 26-year-old Italian international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent seasons and it seems that Liverpool have finally made a concrete move to bring him to England.

Journalist Fabio Santini has revealed in an interview with TV Play that Liverpool have made an offer to sign the player. Santini has not revealed the valuation of the offer, but suggests it could be worth up to £39m [€45m].

“There are offers on Chiesa from the big names in the Premier League, in particular from Liverpool. By selling Chiesa they take home around 40-45 million, with that figure Juventus can go knocking on Retegui’s door.”

The Premier League giants could certainly use a quality winger like him, especially if Mohamed Salah is sold at the end of the season. The Egyptian will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and Liverpool will be under pressure to cash in if he does not renew his deal.

Big money offers are expected from the Saudi Pro League so Liverpool could bank a huge fee for Salah this summer and it appears Chiesa is emerging as a potential replacement.

Chiesa to replace Salah at Liverpool?

The Italian has shown his quality at the highest level, especially with Italy during Euro 2020. The Juventus winger suffered from a serious injury problem after that, but he seems to have recovered now and he is looking to get back to his best once again.

Chiesa has picked up seven goals at two assists in Serie A this season and his numbers are likely to improve in a more attacking unit with better players supporting him. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool if they can get a deal done.

The Italian international will add pace, flair and goals to the Liverpool attack. Regular football in the Premier League could help him regain his sharpness and confidence. He was expected to develop into a world-class player a few years ago and it remains to be seen whether he can get back to that level once again.