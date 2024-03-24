Arsenal leading race to sign Viktor Gyokeres



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal are in the front row to sign Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old is currently in the form of his life and he has netted 36 goals and provided 14 assists from just 39 appearances for Lisbon this season. His exceptional form has caught the eye of many top European clubs and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Arsenal have the upper hand in the race for his signature.

AC Milan are hoping to use Zlatan Ibrahimovic in negotiations to convince the Sweden star, but it is claimed that the Gunners are front-runners for his services. The striker currently has a £86 million release clause in his contract, but Gazzetta dello Sport surprisingly claim that he could be signed for £43 million.

Elite striker

Gyokeres has made huge progress over the past 2 years. He was exceptional for Coventry City in the Championship with 22 goals and 12 assists to his name and he has taken his game to the next level at Lisbon. The Swede is widely expected to leave in the summer and he could be heading to the Premier League.

Arsenal are currently top of the English top-flight, but their strikers have not been consistent. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have netted only 9 times this season and manager Mikel Arteta has resorted to playing Kai Havertz up front in recent weeks. He will definitely want a marquee striker this summer.

Gyokeres could be the answer to their underlying problem, but he is unlikely to come on the cheap. Gazzetta dello Sport claim that he could be available for £43 million, but Sporting are bound to demand much more, considering he only joined the club last summer and they are in a strong position to negotiate.

It may take a fee close to the release clause to persuade them to sell. Gyokeres should be tempted to make the move to the Premier League. He will want to prove his credentials, having previously failed to make an appearance in the colours of Brighton & Hove Albion.