Liverpool plot swap deal involving Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rodrygo

Liverpool are plotting an ambitious swap deal involving Trent Alexander Arnold and Rodrygo Goes at the end of the season, according to Defensa Central.

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, but the report from the Spanish publication claims that Florentino Perez is unwilling to sanction his departure and he rates the Brazilian highly. The 23-year-old is a key player for Real Madrid and they have already informed his representatives that they want to keep him even if Kylian Mbappe joins the club.

However, Liverpool are intent on testing Madrid’s resolve to keep hold of Rodrygo and the report says the Reds are lining-up a shock exchange deal involving Alexander-Arnold.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Spanish club and Los Blancos are reportedly weighing him up as a potential long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best fullbacks in the game and he could prove to be an exceptional long-term acquisition for the Spanish club. It will be interesting to see if they are tempted to let Rodrygo go the other way if Liverpool are prepared to sanction the departure of Alexander-Arnold.

Swap deal seems extremely unlikely

With that said, exchange deals are extremely complicated and it seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will let Alexander-Arnold leave the club any time soon. He is an indispensable asset for the Reds and the 25-year-old is regarded as a future captain within the dressing room.

In addition to that, Liverpool are already lacking in quality and depth in the right back department and they cannot afford to let one of the best players in the world in that position leave the club.

Rodrygo would undoubtedly improve Liverpool going forward and he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. However, Liverpool will not want to weaken the other areas of their squad in order to sign him.

The Brazilian has 13 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season and he is a key member of the Real Madrid first team. His departure would weaken their attack and Carlo Ancelotti must do everything in his power to hold onto the £86 million-rated forward.