Man Utd interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United could revive their interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

The Red Devils have held a long-term interest in the Dutch right-back and they could make a fresh move during the next transfer window. Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, Jacobs revealed that Man United were in contact with the player’s representatives before the World Cup in 2022.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are now responsible for negotiations at United and Jacobs believes Frimpong could emerge as a target. The 23-year-old is anticipated to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season and he is open to playing in the Premier League.

Top-class signing

Frimpong has been in tremendous form for Leverkusen in the last 2 years. He notched up 9 goals and 11 assists from 48 outings last season and has fared better this campaign with 11 goals and 11 assists from 33 games. The Dutchman has operated from a right wing-back position for his club.

Despite his advanced role, United could be interested in signing him as he was a right-back during his formative years. He is more than capable of shifting into a defensive position, but his attacking qualities should impress manager Erik ten Hag the most. He lacks a similar presence in the squad.

Diogo Dalot is currently the regular choice from the right side of the defence for United, but he is not known for making goal contributions. Frimpong should fancy his chances of displacing the Portuguese if he were to join the club. He could be a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka has not agreed an extension to his contract which expires in June next year. The club have not opened talks over a possible renewal and he looks likely to head for the exit door. Frimpong would be a top-class signing and could be signed for his low release clause of £34 million.