Arsenal interested in Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong ahead of a potential move in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Netherlands international Jeremie Frimpong has caught the eye in recent years with his impressive performances for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga.

The arrival of former Real Madrid and Liverpool ace Xabi Alonso at the BayArena has elevated Frimpong’s performances, and the 22-year-old is considered by many to be among the best attacking full-backs in world football, at present.

Frimpong was on the radar of multiple sides in the summer transfer window, and many, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich, sent scouts to watch the full-back in action.

Barcelona also considered signing the Dutchman before eventually moving for João Cancelo from Manchester City.

Frimpong has contributed six goals and seven assists from right-back for Bayer Leverkusen in 17 appearances for the German Bundesliga leaders this season, making him one of their most important players.

Arsenal are interested in signing a new full-back in the summer of 2024, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the North Londoners have identified Frimpong as a serious target.

£34m release clause

The journalist says the Dutchman has a release clause of £34 million inserted into his contract at Bayer Leverkusen, which is due to expire in 2028. He signed a new contract with the German outfit in October after the start of the 2023-24 season.

Frimpong played for another English side, Manchester City, in his younger days, having come through the club’s academy. He left the Cityzens in 2019 to join Celtic, from where he joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal have had trouble at right-back this season following an injury to summer signing Jurrien Timber in his Premier League debut for the club. The Gunners have used Thomas Partey to fill in in the position at times, but the former Atletico Madrid man has been plagued by injuries too.

The Gunners have Ben White as their first choice right-back, while Takehiro Tomiyasu can also operate in that position – although the versatile Japanese international is also utilised at left-back and centre-back.

It appears Arteta wants to add another full-back to his squad and Frimpong would be an excellent addition. His reasonable release clause makes him an attractive proposition, but we’ll have to wait and see if they decide to make a formal move.