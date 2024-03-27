Tottenham lead race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, as per Football Insider.

After moving to the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of last season, the 24-year-old played a key role in helping his side survive relegation last term.

The midfielder has continued to perform at his best at the City Ground this season, scoring three goals and registering five assists in 28 league appearances.

According to the report by Football Insider, Tottenham have been monitoring the Englishman’s development in recent years and they have been highly impressed by his recent displays.

The report further claims that Spurs think Gibbs-White possesses the necessary attributes to play in Ange Postecoglou’s system so they could look to secure his signature this summer.

Gibbs-White to Tottenham

Football Insider also states that Tottenham are currently in ‘pole position’ to acquire his service so it remains to be seen whether they can eventually purchase him ahead of next season.

The report says that Nottingham Forest have been found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules so they would be forced to cash-in on some of their stars this summer to balance the books. Therefore, Forest could sell Gibbs-White during the off-season and if that were to happen then it would open the pathway for Spurs to sign him.

Gibbs-White – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three years left in his current contract so Forest could demand a big fee to sell their star man if they stay in the Premier League next season.

However, they are currently languishing down in the relegation zone following the points deduction having been found guilty of breaching the FFP rules, so if they fail to keep their top-flight status then they would be forced to cash-in on him in a cut-price deal.

Gibbs-White is a talented player and has been showcasing signs that he could become a top-class midfielder in future. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually manage to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.