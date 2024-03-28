Tottenham could sign Albert Gudmundsson for just £21m

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson for just £21m this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites have been in the most comfortable situation regarding the FFP regulations. So, after splashing big last summer, they were one of the few English clubs active in the winter window.

It has been reported that by taking advantage of their current financial situation, they could look to strengthen several areas of the squad in the upcoming window to close the gap with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Tottenham could reportedly look to reinforce their backline and the engine room during the off-season, but strengthening the attack by signing a new striker is seemingly on their agenda as well.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, Spurs haven’t signed anyone to replace the Englishman yet. But, it has been suggested that they could finally look to do that this summer.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

A few strikers have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane ahead of the summer window with Ivan Toney and Santiago Giménez being among them, but Gudmundsson is reportedly on their radar as well.

The Iceland international has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a promising campaign for Genoa this season. So, it seems after being impressed by the 26-year-old’s recent performances, Spurs have registered their interest in signing him.

Now, writing on X, Romano has reported that Genoa ‘anticipate important bids’ could arrive for Gudmundsson this summer after his eye-catching displays this season. So, Spurs could opt to make a formal approach to acquire his service during the off-season.

The journalist further claims that Genoa could let their star man leave for a fee of at least £21m so Spurs would be able to secure his signature for a reasonable sum. However, Romano states that Tottenham or any clubs haven’t opened any ‘concrete talks’ yet with the Italian club so it remains to be seen whether things change over the coming months.

Romano wrote:

“Genoa anticipate important bids for Albert Gudmundsson this summer after excellent season — but haven’t started concrete talks with any club yet. Price tag expected to be around €25/30m and Genoa could also be open to include players in the deal.”

Gudmundsson could be an ideal player to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system if they purchase him. But it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service this summer.