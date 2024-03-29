Arsenal interested in signing Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko this summer, as per the Mirror.

After impressing for Leipzig’s sister club Red Bull Salzburg last term, the 20-year-old joined the German side last summer. Upon moving to the Red Bull Arena, the Slovenian initially struggled to break into Marco Rose’s starting eleven this season.

But, following Timo Werner’s move to Tottenham Hotspur, Sesko has established himself as a regular starter for Die Roten Bullen in recent times, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 11 league starts.

Now, according to the report by the Mirror, Arsenal are prioritising strengthening their frontline this summer and have started assessing options in the market.

The report further claims that the Gunners have already shortlisted several names with Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Lois Openda and Viktor Gyokeres being among them, but Sesko is on their radar as well.

Sesko to Arsenal

The Mirror states that Arsenal have already scouted the Slovenian in recent times and could make a swoop for him to reinforce their attacking department.

It has been suggested that Sesko has a £43m release clause included in his current contract so the 20-year-old would be a significantly cheaper option for Arsenal than Osimhen, Toney or Gyokeres.

Sesko, standing 6ft 4in tall, is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

The Leipzig star has already showcased glimpses of his qualities and it is apparent that he possesses the potential to become a top-class striker in future.

However, Sesko is still very young and needs time to develop his career so he might not be the ideal option to help Arsenal achieve their lofty ambitions next season. Therefore, Mikel Arteta’s side might be better off exploring more proven options to strengthen their frontline.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire Sesko’s service in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, following eight consecutive victories in the Premier League, Arsenal will face off against title rival Manchester City on Sunday evening. So, it remains to be seen whether the Emirates club can manage to keep their winning run going by defeating the Citizens.