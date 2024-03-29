Tottenham very interested in signing Riccardo Calafiori



According to Il Pallano Gonfiato, Tottenham Hotspur are very interested in signing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and want to secure his signature as soon as possible.

The London heavyweights bolstered their central defensive department in January by signing Genoa star Radu Dragusin, but manager Ange Postecoglou is eyeing further reinforcement this summer.

Calafiori has emerged as the next target for the position and Il Pallano Gonfiato claim that Tottenham are in a hurry to wrap up a deal and avoid getting involved in a bidding battle at the end of the season.

Tottenham are prepared to make an offer of £25 million plus bonuses for the 21-year-old, but it is said that Bologna could use their urgency to their advantage to increase the price to up to £30 million.

Good talent

Calafiori and Jhon Lucumi has formed a wonderful central defensive partnership for Bologna, who are 4th in Serie A. Both are left-footed central defenders, but they have been brilliant with their passing and concentration.

The former has completed 90% of his passes in the Italian top-flight this season. He has won 61% of his duels, made 6.5 ball recoveries and has also been impressive with his tackling and ability to clear his lines.

With his relatively young age, Spurs could see him as a long-term prospect. Sergio Romero and Micky van de Ven are the regular starters for Spurs, but the latter has had plenty of injury concerns in his debut season.

Romero has also had short-term injury issues in the past and Postecoglou could be looking to reduce the workload with another centre-back. Calafiori looks a good talent and would provide adequate cover in central defence.

Spurs are probably aware that the youngster could invite more interest ahead of the summer. A quick transfer deal would help them secure his services in advance and avoid a bidding war which could increase his valuation further.