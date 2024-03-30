Tottenham looking to re-sign Marcus Edwards this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to bring their academy graduate Marcus Edwards back to the club in the upcoming window, as per the Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The 25-year-old ranked through the North London club’s youth system and he was thought to become a top-class player. Spurs’ former manager Mauricio Pochettino even said that the forward possesses similar ‘qualities’ to Lionel Messi.

But, the Englishman eventually failed to break into the Lilywhites’ first eleven so he was allowed to leave the club. However, Edwards has managed to resurrect his career after joining Sporting CP a couple of years ago.

Now, according to the report by A Bola(via the Express), after being impressed by Edwards’ recent performances for the Portuguese giants, Tottenham have started to think about bringing the forward back to the club.

The report further claims that Edwards has a £52m release clause included in his current deal but given he is set to enter the final two years of his existing contract, Sporting could lower their valuation and could accept a fee of around £20m.

Edwards to Spurs

So, Spurs could manage to acquire his service for an affordable price but considering he is their academy graduate – who was allowed to leave the club for free, this still looks like a big spend.

However, A Bola states that Crystal Palace are also interested in signing the 25-year-old so the Lilywhites are set to face tough competition from their city rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Edwards is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances.

The Forward has already showcased his qualities in the Portuguese top-flight in recent times, helping his side mount a title charge this campaign.

So, the North Londoners will be hoping that Edwards will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if Spurs purchase him this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to sign Edwards to reinforce their attack ahead of next season.