Tottenham told to spend £50m+ to sign Gibbs-White

Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware that they will have to splash a fee of more than £50m to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, as per the transfer journalist Peter O’Rourke.

After moving to the City Ground from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2022, the 24-year-old has established himself as a key player in the Reds’ starting eleven in recent times.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Englishman’s recent performances in the Premier League, Spurs have expressed their interest in signing him.

Football Insider has recently reported that Spurs have already started laying the groundwork to sign Gibbs-White and they have found themselves in pole position to acquire his service.

The report further claimed that after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Nottingham Forest have been penalised with a four-point deduction. So, the Reds could be forced to cash-in on several of their star men to balance the book regardless of whether they stay up in the top-flight next season with Gibbs-White being their most saleable assets.

Gibbs-White to Tottenham

Now, speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track Podcast, O’Rourke has reported that Nottingham Forest don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want a bit more than what Tottenham splashed to sign Brennan Johnson last summer – which is around £50m.

The journalist further states that Newcastle United are also interested in signing him so the North London club are set to face tough competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for him.

O’Rourke said:

“It won’t just be Tottenham who will be interested in Morgan Gibbs-White if he is on the market this summer – Newcastle will also be interested. It will be a similar sort of price tag to the £50million paid for Brennan Johnson and possibly slightly more as well.“

Gibbs-White is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses that he could become a top-class midfielder in future so the 24-year-old would be a great coup for the North London club if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually manage to acquire his service in the upcoming window to reinforce their engine room.