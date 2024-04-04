Tottenham eyeing swoop to sign Riccardo Calafiori

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per the Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB.

Following a promising campaign under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance this term, the Lilywhites are reportedly planning to splash the cash in the upcoming window to reinforce the squad and continue the rebuild.

The Australian boss is reportedly willing to bolster several areas with centre-forward and the engine room being among those, but signing a new defender is reportedly on his wish-list as well.

According to the report by TUTTOmercatoWEB, Tottenham are exploring the Italian market to sign a new defender having recently purchased Radu Dragusin from Genoa and have identified Calafiori as a serious target.

The report further claims that Bologna could be open to cashing-in on the Italian if they receive an offer of around £17m so Spurs can manage to acquire his service for an affordable price should they formalise their interest during the off-season.

Calafiori to Tottenham

However, TUTTOmercatoWEB states that securing Calafiori’s signature won’t be easy for the North London club as Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan are also keen on purchasing him with the Rossoneri already made contact with Bologna to learn about the details of signing him.

Calafiori, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is comfortable playing in the centre-back position as well as the left-back role. He is quick, strong, excellent in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

After joining Bologna from FC Basel last summer, the 21-year-old has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in Serie A this season. So, the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to join the club.

Postecoglou likes to deploy a left-footed centre-back in the left side of defence but he doesn’t have any option other than Micky van de Ven to do that so Calafiori could be an excellent option to support the Dutchman should they sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire the Italian’s service in the upcoming window to reinforce their backline.