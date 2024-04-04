Liverpool to compete with Newcastle for Dean Huijsen

Liverpool are keen on signing Dean Huijsen this summer and are ready to tempt Juventus with a £26m offer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The 18-year-old defender is currently on loan at Roma from Italian club Juventus. Huijsen has not been a regular starter for Roma this season but he has done reasonably well during his cameos.

His performances have attracted the attention of clubs here in the Premier League and they are prepared to make a move in the summer. The report claims Liverpool have identified Huijsen as a summer target and are ready to test Juve’s resolve with a £26m offer.

However, Liverpool will face stiff competition as Newcastle are also showing a keen interest in the young defender while Roma are hoping Juventus will extend his loan for another season.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be a tempting option for Huijsen and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done.

Juventus will not be able to provide him regular game time next season and it would make sense for them to cash in on the player. The Italian giants need to sell to raise funds for new signings and Huijsen is a prime candidate to be sold.

The 18-year-old defender will be hoping to play more often at this stage of his career and a move to England could be ideal for him.

Liverpool could help Huijsen develop

Liverpool have a proven track record of nurturing young players and they could help him fulfil his potential.

The defender will have seen the development of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley this season. The Reds are prepared to give youngsters the opportunity if they are good enough and Huijsen could get the chance to showcase his qualities in English Football next season.

The Reds will have to find a quality replacement to Joel Matip, who will be out of contract in the summer, and the 18-year-old defender could be the ideal long-term option.

If Liverpool manage to sign him for £26 million in the summer, the deal could look like a bargain if the player fulfils his potential.