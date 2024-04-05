Tottenham eyeing deal for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall



According to TalkSPORT, Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of a possible summer approach for his services.

The London heavyweights have a good working relationship with Leicester, having signed James Maddison last summer. Maddison has been a huge hit during his short time at the club and it appears Spurs could negotiate another transfer deal with the Foxes.

As per TalkSPORT, Spurs are one of the clubs who are monitoring Dewsbury-Hall, who has accumulated 11 goals and 14 assists from 43 appearances for the Foxes in the current campaign.

Leicester recently confirmed losses close to £90 million for the last financial year 2022/23 and it is claimed that they could be forced to cash in on their prized asset to balance their books.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also admirers of the 25-year-old, who is currently valued at £45 million at Leicester.

Quality midfielder

The 25-year-old has been one of the leading performers in the Championship this campaign and he is currently vying for promotion with the Foxes. Dewsbury-Hall has registered 25 goal contributions over the season, but he has also impressed with other attributes.

The Englishman has won close to 5 duels with 5.2 ball recoveries per game. He also possesses a good work rate and would be a perfect acquisition for manager Ange Postecoglou. Dewsbury-Hall prefers the left central midfield role, but can also play as a number six.

He is currently valued in the region of £45 million, but Spurs will be hoping to negotiate a lesser fee with the sell pressure for the Foxes. Their chances could become better, suppose the Foxes are unable to secure promotion from the Championship.

Leicester were in pole position to clinch Premier League promotion at one stage of the campaign, but it is no longer a certainty. They are presently 3rd in the standings and could get involved in a play-off to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.