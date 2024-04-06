Tottenham keen on signing Juventus star Samuel Iling-Junior

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Juventus star Samuel Iling-Junior this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

It has been suggested that following a promising campaign this term, the Lilywhites want to reinforce the squad this summer to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

The Australian boss is reportedly prioritising strengthening the frontline by signing a new centre-forward, but purchasing a new midfielder to bolster the engine room is also on his to-do list. In addition, it seems the North London club are also planning to strengthen the flank ahead of next season.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Tottenham like Iling-Junior ‘very much’ and they could make a swoop for him during the off-season. The report further claims that Juventus are looking to raise funds by selling some players to reinforce other areas of the squad so they are open to cashing-in on him.

Calciomercato states that the Bianconeri could accept a fee of at least £13m so Spurs could manage to acquire his service for an affordable price.

Iling-Junior to Tottenham

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the Englishman joined Juventus back in 2020 before making his first-team debut a couple of years later, but he has found it difficult to break into Massimiliano Allegri’s starting eleven in recent times.

So, it has previously been reported that the 20-year-old has become frustrated at Allianz Stadium so he could be open to leaving to take a new challenge in his career.

The youngster is a left-footed forward – who likes to be deployed on the left flank. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas and also works hard without possession.

Iling-Junior is a talented player and could become a top-class forward in future. He possesses the necessary qualities to play in Postecoglou’s high-intense style of football, so the winger would be a shrewd signing for Spurs if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to acquire the Juventus star’s service in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their forward department.