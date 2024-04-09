Tottenham set ‘their sights’ on signing Samuel Iling-Junior

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set ‘their sights’ on signing Juventus star Samuel Iling-Junior this summer, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

Following a promising campaign under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance this term, the Lilywhites are reportedly planning to reinforce the squad during the off-season to continue the rebuild.

However, Spurs don’t look to sign established players, rather they aim at young talents with high potential. They have recently purchased Pape Matar Sarr, Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario by maintaining their philosophy and have found success in doing that.

It seems they plan to stay on the same path in the upcoming window to reinforce their squad for next season. According to the report by TuttoSport, Tottenham have identified Iling-Junior as a serious target to reinforce the frontline after being impressed by his recent displays, having monitored his development over the last few months.

The report further claims that Juventus are open to cashing-in on the Englishman and could accept a fee of around £13m so the North London club can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

Iling-Junior to Tottenham

However, the report says that Fulham have now registered their interest in signing him as well and they could make a concrete approach this summer so Tottenham are set to face fierce competition from their city rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Iling-Junior is a versatile player as he can play in the left-wing position as well as in the left-back role. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of creating chances for fellow attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

The 20-year-old is a talented player and could be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last night, Tottenham will take on Newcastle United next weekend.