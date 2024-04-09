Tottenham interested in signing Mohamed Simakan

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig star Mohamed Simakan this summer, as per Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze.

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites are expected to remain busy in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their squad as they are aiming to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

Spurs are reportedly planning to reinforce their frontline and engine room by purchasing a new striker and midfielder. But, Postecoglou has previously mentioned that he wants to sign a new centre-back as well this summer.

After purchasing Micky van de Ven last summer, Tottenham signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January. However, it seems they are still thin in numbers in their centre-back position and considering they are set to be involved in Europe, Spurs need depth in their squad to achieve success next season.

A few centre-backs have already been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Jarrad Branthwaite and Riccardo Calafiori being among them, but Simakan is now emerging as a new option.

Simakan to Tottenham

Writing on X, Hinze has reported that Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing Simakan and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service ahead of next season.

The journalist further claims that the 23-year-old has a £60m[€70m] release clause included in his current contract so Spurs will have to splash the club record fee to secure his signature.

Hinze also states that Simakan is open to moving to the Premier League if he gets a good proposal so the Lilywhites can manage to persuade him to join the club should they formalise their interest.

However, the journalist says that Newcastle United are also keen on purchasing him so acquiring the Frenchman’s service won’t be straightforward for Postecoglou’s side.

Hinze wrote:

“Sky exclusive: Release clause in Mohamed Simakan’s contract! Valid from this summer. Value: In the region of €70m! Simakan is open and ready for a transfer, the Premier League appeals to him. But: Would only leave if he can take the next step. Tottenham and Newcastle United are interested. RBL: Relaxed and in a very good position due to the high sum.”

Simakan has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the German top-flight so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they manage to acquire his service this summer.