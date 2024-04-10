Tottenham join the race to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been in impressive form for the Championship outfit this season and his performances have caught the attention of Tottenham. However, Spurs face competition as the report says Brighton and Brentford are also showing an interest.

The midfielder has 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions and he is versatile enough to operate as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He could prove to be a quality addition to the Tottenham midfield if a deal is agreed this summer.

The North London outfit will need to add more creativity and goals in the middle of the park and the 25-year-old Englishman could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for Dewsbury-Hall and he will be tempted to join a big club like Tottenham. Spurs are fourth in the table and pushing for Champions League qualification so they will be an attractive destination for players in the summer.

Leicester under pressure to sell Dewsbury-Hall

The midfielder has a contract with Leicester City until the summer of 2027 but he could be available for a reasonable price at the end of the season. Leicester are going through financial difficulties after being charged with a breach of the profit and sustainability rules. They could be under pressure to sell Dewsbury-Hall this summer in order to balance their books.

Because of his home grown status, this departure will reflect as pure profit in the club’s accounts. He is valued at £26 million by Transfermarkt so Leicester could receive a sizeable sum if they cash-in.

The 25-year-old has certainly proven himself in the Championship and the opportunity to compete in the Premier League would be ideal for him. It would be a natural progression of his career and he would get to test himself at a higher level.

Tottenham certainly have the resources and the pull to beat the likes of Brighton and Brentford to his signature but it remains to be seen whether all parties can secure an agreement over the coming months.