Tottenham express interest in signing Piero Hincapié

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapié this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

Following the German side’s impressive performances this season, several of their star players have come under the radar of a few European giants ahead of the upcoming window.

Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah and Edmond Tabsoba have all been linked with a move away from BayArena with Piero Hincapié also a subject of attention.

The Ecuadorian was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer with Liverpool being mentioned as a potential destination. However, the Reds didn’t formalise their interest so a move never materialised.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of Sport Bild, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham have now expressed their intentions of signing the South American and they could formalise their interest during the off-season.

Hincapié to Tottenham

The report further claims that Leverkusen could be open to cashing-in on Hincapié to raise funds in order to reinforce other areas of the squad and may accept a fee of around £34m. So, the Lilywhites could manage to acquire the defender’s service for an affordable price should they make a concrete approach.

It has been suggested that Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding depth to the centre-back position so despite recently signing Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, Spurs are planning to purchase a new defender ahead of next season.

Hincapié is a technically sound defender and is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. The left-footed centre-back is quick, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines, is comfortable playing in the high line and also efficient in defensive contributions.

The South American is a talented player and possesses high potential. He is still only 22 and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to support Van de Ven if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire the Leverkusen star’s service in the upcoming transfer window.