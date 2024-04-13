Tottenham looking to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher asap

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to purchase Chelsea star Conor Gallagher ‘as quick as possible’ this summer, as per The Sun.

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites are set to remain busy in the upcoming window to reinforce the squad and accelerate the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

The North London club are seemingly aiming to strengthen the attack and defence in the off-season but signing a new midfielder to bolster the engine room is on their wish-list as well.

A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in recent times with Gallagher being suggested as their primary option.

Spurs have been in pursuit of the Englishman over the last few transfer windows but they haven’t been able to secure his signature yet. However, things could be different this time around as the 24-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current contract and Chelsea are currently at risk of losing him for free next year.

Gallagher to Tottenham

According to the report by The Sun, having splashed huge money over the last few transfer windows, Chelsea are currently at risk of breaching Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules so they need to raise funds by selling some players to balance the book and they need to do that before July 1.

The report further claims that the Blues could be open to cashing-in on Gallagher as his departure means a clear profit for the club, given he is a homegrown star.

The Sun also states that Tottenham are keen on signing him and are aiming to acquire his service ‘as quick as possible’ this summer. So, considering the West London club’s current difficult situation, Postecoglou’s side could manage to make their wish happen.

The report says that Chelsea want a fee of around £40m but they could even be forced to accept a lower fee so Spurs could manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane for a reasonable price.

Gallagher has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Postecoglou’s high-intense style of football.

So, the Chelsea star would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.