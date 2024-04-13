Tottenham could sign Piero Hincapie for £34m



According to Christian Falk, Tottenham Hotspur could get the opportunity to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie for £34 million this summer.

The London giants have been long-term admirers of Hincapie and they looked at the possibility of signing him last year. They have continued to be linked with his services and Falk claims that he could be available on the cheap during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk said: “So far, the league leaders have a strong squad from positions one to 18. If Jonathan Tah stays, another central defender may want to leave to play at another club.”

“Piero Hincapie (22). The Ecuadorian is being courted by English clubs like Tottenham. Transfer fee: at least €40m, which Simon Rolfes and Xabi Alonso could immediately invest in the new team.”

Quality player

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has relied on Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as his preferred centre-back duo, but he will want more quality to cover up for any potential injuries next season.

Radu Dragusin was brought in from Genoa last summer and Hincapie would be another quality signing. The Ecuadorian has a tough start to the season, but he has been a regular starter since the New Year.

The 22-year-old has had a passing accuracy of 92% in the Bundesliga this campaign. He has also won 62% of his ground and aerial duels and has lost possession on just 5 occasions per league appearance.

Hincapie is a central defender, but can also operate from the left side of the back four. His versatility and huge potential makes him an ideal addition for Spurs. They could make an early approach if Hincapie decides to leave.

For £34 million, he would be a bargain signing in the current transfer market. Spurs are the only English club that seem to be interested, but more clubs could join the race as the season reaches its conclusion.