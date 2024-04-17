Tottenham eyeing surprise swoop to sign Anthony Martial

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial this summer, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, Spurs haven’t signed anyone to replace the Englishman. But, it has been suggested that the Lilywhites could look to sign a new centre-forward in the upcoming window to reinforce their frontline.

Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Mohamed Amoura have all been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane, but Martial is now emerging as a serious target.

The Frenchman joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco back in 2015 with a reputation of being one of the best young talents in the world. He even showcased glimpses of his qualities during the early stages of his Man Utd career.

However, he failed to develop his career at Old Trafford and as a result, he never managed to reach his full potential. Now, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, he is going to leave United as a free agent this summer.

Martial to Tottenham

While citing and translating the print version of TuttoSport, Sport Witness has reported that Juventus are planning to sign the 28-year-old in the off-season but the player’s £5m-per-year salary demand could be a stumbling block for the Bianconeri in getting any potential deal done for him.

The report further claims that Tottenham have also expressed their interest in signing the attacker and they are ready to go head-to-head with Juventus over this deal this summer.

TuttoSport also states that Martial’s wage demand won’t be an issue for Spurs so they could manage to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Martial – valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile player as he can play in the centre-forward position as well as in the left-wing role. He is a highly talented player and could be a good acquisition for Spurs to reinforce their frontline if they purchase him.

However, the Man Utd star has struggled with injury problems over the last few years and as a result, he never managed to play regularly for the Red Devils. In addition, the Frenchman isn’t the best option to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system as his work-rate without possession isn’t up to the standard to flourish in this system. So, it has come as a bit of a surprise that Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing Martial to reinforce their frontline.