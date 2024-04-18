Premier League
Romano: Tottenham in battle to sign Ederson this summer
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Ederson but face a battle to sign the Atalanta star this summer, speaking to GiveMeSport.
Spurs have been continually linked with Ederson for quite some time now. Capable of playing anywhere in midfield, the 24-year-old has caught the eye with impressive performances for a team that recently beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in the Europa League.
In 41 games for Atalanta across all competitions this season, Ederson has scored seven goals and provided one assist. With a contract that expires in 2026, if the player doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal soon, Atalanta may be forced to cash-in before his value drops.
Transfermarkt values Ederson at around £26m. That feels extremely low for a player of the Brazilian’s calibre and there is no doubt that Atalanta would hope to get more if they were to part ways this summer.
Tottenham keen
The South American’s form has attracted interest from England with Romano confirming that Tottenham are among Ederson’s admirers. However, they face competition from rival Premier League clubs and Barcelona.
Not only that, but Romano also claims that Atalanta are unlikely to let Ederson leave this summer, as Tuen Koopmeiners is expected to be sold and they don’t want to lose two stars in midfield in the same window.
“Ederson is going to be very, very difficult because Atalanta are already expected to sell Teun Koopmeiners in the midfield, and Koopmeiners and Ederson are the two starters for Atalanta. So to sell two crucial players in the same position, in the same summer, I think it’s very unlikely. So there is an appreciation, it’s true, that Tottenham appreciate the player, as do many other clubs around Europe. For example, it is the same for Barcelona and other clubs in England. But at the moment, I think it’s going to be difficult to sign the player from Atalanta.”
Spurs need reinforcements in midfield. It’ll be a huge surprise to see the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso stay at the club beyond this season. Ederson is a stylistically different profile to the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur and Ange Postecoglou could bring the best out of him.
Despite Romano saying Tottenham face a battle to sign the Brazilian, Atalanta could choose to cash-in if the likes of Spurs put a tempting offer on the table. It’ll be very difficult for the club to keep hold of Ederson when the player is receiving so much interest.
A lot of things need to go in Spurs’ favour for this deal to happen. Right now, there is no point getting optimistic in this regard but the transfer market always throws surprises and Ederson would be a superb signing if Tottenham manage to sign him.
