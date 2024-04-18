Romano: Tottenham in battle to sign Ederson this summer

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Ederson but face a battle to sign the Atalanta star this summer, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Spurs have been continually linked with Ederson for quite some time now. Capable of playing anywhere in midfield, the 24-year-old has caught the eye with impressive performances for a team that recently beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in the Europa League.

In 41 games for Atalanta across all competitions this season, Ederson has scored seven goals and provided one assist. With a contract that expires in 2026, if the player doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal soon, Atalanta may be forced to cash-in before his value drops.

Transfermarkt values Ederson at around £26m. That feels extremely low for a player of the Brazilian’s calibre and there is no doubt that Atalanta would hope to get more if they were to part ways this summer.

Tottenham keen

The South American’s form has attracted interest from England with Romano confirming that Tottenham are among Ederson’s admirers. However, they face competition from rival Premier League clubs and Barcelona.

Not only that, but Romano also claims that Atalanta are unlikely to let Ederson leave this summer, as Tuen Koopmeiners is expected to be sold and they don’t want to lose two stars in midfield in the same window.