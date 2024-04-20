Tottenham leading the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham Hotspur leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White at the end of the season, as per Football Insider.

Gibbs-White has been a key player for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season and he has contributed to 13 goals across all competitions.

His potential has caught the interest of rival clubs with Football Insider claiming that Newcastle United have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Gibbs-White this summer.

However, the report says Spurs are firm favourites to land the 24-year-old as they have more financial resources to get a deal agreed. Tottenham are also more likely to be able to offer Champions League football with the North Londoners battling it out with Aston Villa for fourth place.

FI describes Gibbs-White as an “Ange Postecoglou player” and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the North London club if they can get the deal done.

The attacker is versatile enough to slot into a number of roles and he could prove to be a useful signing for Tottenham in the final third. They are overly dependent on James Maddison for creativity and goals from the central areas and Gibbs-White could be the ideal alternative.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Tottenham will be an attractive proposition for the attacker and he will be tempted to join Postecoglou’s side if the opportunity presents itself.

Gibbs-White could cost a premium

Forest are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they could be under pressure to sell key players if they go down to the Championship at the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest paid £42.5 million for Gibbs-White and he is currently valued at £35 million by Transfermarkt, but Forest are likely to demand a premium for him if Tottenham come calling in the summer.

Spurs could use his creativity, technical ability and versatility in the final third but it remains to be seen whether they are ready to break the bank for him.

The North London outfit are currently focused on securing Champions League qualification for the next season. Gibbs-White would certainly fancy the opportunity to play for them and compete in European football next season if a move is agreed.