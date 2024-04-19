Tottenham remain keen on signing Chelsea star Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain keen on signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a move for the Englishman over the last two transfer windows, however, a move hasn’t materialised as the Blues haven’t opted to cash-in on him yet.

But, it has been suggested that Chelsea could be forced to sell some of their star men this summer to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules having splashed over £1B in recent years.

It has also been reported that the West London club could be open to cashing-in on Gallagher as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that the 24-year-old is ‘super-appreciated’ by Spurs and Ange Postecoglou ‘loves’ the player so he remains on the North London club’s shortlist.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Tottenham are ready to make a swoop for Gallagher if Chelsea eventually sell their star man ahead of next season. So, Spurs could manage to finally sign their long-term target in the off-season.

Romano said:

“Conor Gallagher remains on Tottenham’s shortlist. He’s a super-appreciated player at Spurs. He’s been on Ange Postecoglou’s list since day one and has always been a player he loves. So, I think Tottenham will be there if Chelsea decide to sell the player in the summer transfer window. But for sure, Gallagher remains a player that is appreciated by Tottenham, and they’re waiting for Chelsea’s final decision on that one.”

It has been suggested that Chelsea want a fee of around £40m to sell Gallagher so the Lilywhites will have to splash a sizable amount of money to lure the 24-year-old to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

Gallagher is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to acquire his service to reinforce their engine room in the upcoming window.