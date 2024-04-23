Tottenham to submit offer to sign Sebastian Szymanski

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to submit a formal proposal to Fenerbahce to sign Sebastian Szymanski this summer, as per the Turkish outlet FootMac.

After struggling to find regular game-time under Ange Postecoglou at the newly renovated White Hart Lane, Giovani Lo Celso is reportedly willing to leave the club at the end of this season. So, it seems the Lilywhites have started exploring the market to sign a new midfielder as a potential replacement for the South American.

According to the report by FootMac, Tottenham have been ‘showing serious interest’ in signing Szymanski and are planning to submit a formal proposal to lure the midfielder to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The report further claims that Spurs are prepared to spend a fee of around £17m for the Polish international and it is going to be interesting to see whether Fenerbahce accept the offer if the Lilywhites eventually submit it in the upcoming transfer window.

Szymanski to Tottenham

However, the Turkish outlet states that purchasing Szymanski won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Sevilla are also keen on signing him and in addition, Napoli have also expressed their interest in him.

After joining Fenerbahce from Dynamo Moscow last summer, the 24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Turkish side this term, scoring 12 goals and registering 17 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions. The Fenerbahce star is a versatile player as he can play in the attacking midfield position as well as in the box-to-box role.

So, if Lo Celso eventually leaves Tottenham this summer then Postecoglou will be left with only James Maddison as the attacking midfielder to choose from next campaign.

However, with Tottenham set to qualify for Europe next season, they need proper squad depth to achieve success in all competitions. Therefore, signing a new midfielder to support Maddison would be the right decision and Szymanski could be a shrewd signing if they secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign Szymanski in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their engine room.