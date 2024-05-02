Tottenham eye swoop to sign Riccardo Calafiori this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly sent scouts to watch Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori closely before making a potential swoop this summer, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

Following a promising campaign under Ange Postecoglou this season, the Lilywhites are reportedly planning to reinforce the squad in the upcoming transfer window to continue the rebuild.

It has been suggested that the North London club are looking to bolster the frontline and the engine room but signing a new defender to strengthen the backline is also on Postecoglou’s agenda. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Calafiori seemingly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Tutto Sport, Spurs have expressed their interest in signing the Bologna star and they have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action closely.

The report further claims that the Lilywhites’ scouts have been impressed by the youngster so Tottenham could eventually make a concrete approach to purchase him in the upcoming window.

Calafiori to Tottenham

TuttoSport also states that Bologna could accept a fee of around £21m to sell their star man and the price tag won’t be an issue for Postecoglou’s side to secure his signature. However, the Italian outlet says that Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on signing him and in addition, Juventus have identified Calafiori as their primary target to reinforce their backline.

It has also been reported that Calafiori is willing to remain at Serie A so Juventus would be his preferred destination. Therefore, Spurs will have to persuade the defender to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane if they formalise their interest.

The 21-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a versatile player as he can play in the centre-back position as well as in the left-back role. He is a left-footed defender and Postecoglou doesn’t have a left-footed centre-back other than Micky van de Ven at his disposal.

So, if Tottenham sign Calafiori then Postecoglou will be able to manage the Dutchman’s game-time next season. With Tottenham set to qualify for Europe, adding squad depth is essential to achieve success in every competition.