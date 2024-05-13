Tottenham told to break club record to sign Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware that they will have to spend a club-record fee to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, as per Football Insider.

Following a satisfactory campaign in Ange Postecoglou’s debut season as the Lilywhites’ boss this term, the North London club are reportedly planning to splash the cash in the upcoming transfer window to continue the rebuild under the Australian boss’ guidance.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the backline and the engine room, but signing a new forward to bolster the frontline is seemingly also on Postecoglou’s wish-list.

According to the report by Football Insider, Spurs have started exploring the market to sign a new winger this summer and have identified Eze as a serious option. The report further claims that the Lilywhites could opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Englishman in the off-season and they will have to splash a fee of around £70m to secure his signature.

Spurs’ current record transfer is Tanguy Ndombele – who joined the club for a fee of around £54m from Olympique Lyonnais back in 2019. So, Postecoglou’s side will have to spend the club-record fee to sign Eze ahead of next season.

Eze to Tottenham

However, Football Insider states that Manchester City are also interested in signing the Crystal Palace star so Tottenham are set to face tough competition from the Citizens in getting any potential deal done for him.

Eze still has three years left in his current contract so it has been reported that the Eagles are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on their star man this summer.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a promising campaign this term, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

The Englishman is a versatile player as he can play in the left-wing position but is also comfortable playing in the attacking midfield role. He is a technically sound player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign Eze by breaking the club record in the upcoming transfer window.