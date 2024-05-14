Tottenham submit formal offer to sign Takefusa Kubo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted an official proposal to sign Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following four consecutive defeats in the Premier League, the Lilywhites have returned to winning ways by defeating Burnley last weekend. Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently fifth in the table with 63 points from 36 games, sitting five points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

So, Tottenham will have to win their remaining two games to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive. However, achieving that won’t be easy as they will have to play Manchester City in their next game tonight and defeating them won’t be easy, especially given that they are currently in the title race and Pep Guardiola’s side have shown in the past that they become almost unbeatable during this stage of this season.

With the 2023/24 season yet to conclude, the North London club have seemingly already started planning their summer businesses to strengthen the squad and continue the rebuild under Postecoglou’s guidance.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are willing to bolster the backline and the engine room this summer, but signing a new winger to strengthen the frontline is seemingly also on Postecoglou’s wish-list.

Kubo to Tottenham

According to the report by Fichajes, Spurs are ‘determined’ to bolster their attacking department this summer and have set their sights on signing Kubo from Real Sociedad.

The report further claims that Spurs have started accelerating their efforts to get this deal done and have tabled a £43m offer. The Spanish outlet states that Kubo has a £51m release clause in his current contract but La Real could be tempted to accept the Lilywhites’ proposal.

Kubo is a talented player with high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, Postecoglou likes to deploy a high-pressing system and there is a question mark whether the Japanese international possesses the necessary physicality to flourish in the Australian boss’ style of football.

Therefore, Tottenham could be better off exploring other options to reinforce their frontline in the upcoming window. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually sign the left-footed forward in the off-season.