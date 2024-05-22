Tottenham eye double swoop to sign Gallagher & Chalobah

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After finishing fifth in Ange Postecoglou’s debut season as the manager, the Lilywhites are reportedly set to splash the cash in the upcoming transfer window to continue the rebuild under the Australian’s guidance.

It has been suggested that Spurs could look to sign a new striker, however, it is well known that the Lilywhites are also set to make a move for a new midfielder this summer with Gallagher being mentioned as their primary target.

Now, reporting on HITC, Bailey has stated that Spurs have started to ‘gear up’ to sign Gallagher this summer, but the midfielder isn’t the only Chelsea star on the North London club’s radar as they are also plotting a swoop for Chalobah.

The journalist further claims that Postecoglou’s side have already held talks with the Blues to ask about Chalobah and they could submit a formal proposal in the upcoming window.

Tottenham plot double swoop

Bailey also states that Chelsea could accept a fee of around £30m, including bonuses, to sell their academy graduate. So, Tottenham could manage to sign Chalobah for an affordable price.

However, the journalist says that purchasing the 24-year-old won’t be straightforward for Postecoglou’s side as Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers and in addition, a few Bundesliga clubs and Serie A clubs have also expressed their interest in signing him.

It has been suggested that Chelsea could accept a fee of around £50m to sell Gallagher this summer so Tottenham could sign the midfielder and Chalobah for a combined fee of around £80m.

Chalobah is a versatile defender as he is comfortable playing in the centre-back position as well as the right-back role. On the other hand, Gallagher is also a versatile midfielder as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park.

Chalobah and Gallagher have already showcased their qualities in the Premier League in recent years so the duo would be excellent signings for Tottenham if they purchase them.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to sign Chalobah and Gallagher in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their squad.