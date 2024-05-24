Tottenham to return for Jean-Clair Todibo this summer



According to Nice-Matin (via SportWitness), Tottenham Hotspur plan to return for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The North London giants were interested in signing the France international at the beginning of the year, but they eventually secured the services of Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

Despite this, Spurs have not forgotten about Todibo and Nice-Matin claim that Ange Postecoglou’s side are prepared to make a renewed approach over the coming weeks.

Nice currently value the centre-back at £34 million. Spurs will have to be wary of the competition with Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and a few Serie A clubs also in the mix to sign him.

Quality defender

Todibo has developed into one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in Ligue 1. In the recent campaign, the Frenchman completed 90% of his passes and was also brilliant defensively for Nice.

The 24-year-old won almost 60% of his ground and aerial duels while making 1.9 tackles and 7.1 recoveries. The former Barcelona man was also impressive with his ability to clear his lines.

With such statistics, he is well suited to cope with the intensity of the Premier League. Spurs could return for him after their initial winter approach, but the big question mark is whether they can sign him.

Todibo would not want to join another club without the guarantee of playing time. Postecoglou currently has Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as his regular choices in central defence.

Dragusin struggled for starts during the second half of the previous campaign until Van de Ven was moved to left-back due to Destiny Udogie’s injury setback. Todibo may not entertain the same.

Hence, Spurs have their work cut out to sign the Frenchman ahead of United and Atletico, who could guarantee him a starting role. Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also co-owns United which could improve their prospects of landing Todibo.