Tottenham told to sign Ivan Toney to reach the ‘next level’

Former defender Alan Hutton has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney this summer to reach the ‘next level’.

The Lilywhites decided not to sign a new striker despite selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer. However, it appears they are aiming to do that ahead of next season as they have been linked with a few names in recent times.

Santiago Giménez, Albert Gudmundsson and Dominic Solanke have all emerged as potential options, but Spurs are reportedly interested in Toney as well.

The forward is reportedly willing to leave Brentford this summer with his current contract set to expire at the end of next season. The Bees are said to be open to letting him leave the club and are demanding a fee of around £60m.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, Hutton has said that the Brentford star would be an ‘incredible’ signing for Tottenham if they purchase him as he has the qualities to take Spurs to the ‘next level’.

When asked who would be the right signing for Tottenham to reinforce their frontline, Hutton said:

“Toney would be incredible, it would really elevate them to that next level.”

Toney to Tottenham

It has previously been reported that Arsenal and Chelsea were also interested in signing the Englishman, but they have seemingly decided not to push forward with a deal to sign him.

Manchester United have been suggested as a potential suitor for Toney so Tottenham could face competition from the record Premier League champions in getting any potential deal done for him.

Toney enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign but he was suspended for the first part of the last season having been found guilty of breaching the betting rules. After his return, he helped his side survive the relegation.

Having displayed his qualities in the Premier League over the last few years, he has secured his place in the England squad and is set to play a key role for his nation in the European Championship. So, Toney is a top-class striker and would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him this summer.