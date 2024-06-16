Arsenal have joined race to sign Guirassy



According to German outlet BILD, Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer.

The Gunners recently suffered a huge setback with Benjamin Sesko opting to continue with RB Leipzig. They are now on the search for an alternative target and BILD claim that Guirassy is an option for them.

Aside from Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund want to sign the 28-year-old, who has a release clause between £15-17 million. Guirassy is keen to sort out his club future before the end of June.

Surprise option

Arsenal are currently lacking a stand-out striker in their squad. Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have been inconsistent. Kai Havertz found success up front with 9 goals in the final 14 league games, but the Gunners need more competition.

Sesko would have been an ideal long-term signing for the club, but he is no longer available. Guirassy has now emerged as a target. The Guinean was exceptional for Stuttgart last season with 30 goals from as many games in all competitions.

He was a key catalyst behind Stuttgart’s runner-up finish in Bundesliga, but he appears keen on a bigger challenge on higher wages. Arsenal could be interested in signing him, particularly with the low price tag for his signature.

However, the Gunners are bound to face competition for his services. Chelsea could make an offer of their own for the former Rennes man. The Blues have also been misfiring in front of goal with Nicolas Jackson’s mixed displays.

Milan and Dortmund could also be lucrative destinations for Guirassy. The striker could eventually choose a club where he will be assured a starting role. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will offer him that.

With Havertz’ success up front during the back end of last season, it is not certain that the new striker will start under manager Mikel Arteta. He may need to compete for places with the Germany international next term.