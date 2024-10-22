[Teams] Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 2 changes

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the starting eleven that lost 2-0 away to Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend. David Raya is among those players who keep their place as the Spaniard keeps goal once again.

The back four is also unchanged with Ben White keeping his place at right-back in the absence of Jurrien Timber – who remains out with a muscle issue. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s back four while Riccardo Calafiori keeps his place at left-back.

Thomas Partey will be looking to maintain his impressive form as he anchors the midfield with Declan Rice offering support. Leandro Trossard moves into a more central role so Mikel Merino is the man to make way.

Gabriel Jesus is recalled to start for Arsenal tonight with Raheem Sterling dropping to the bench. Kai Havertz leads the line up front while Gabriel Martinelli is recalled to start on the left flank.

Bukayo Saka is still not fit to return from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the defeat to Bournemouth while Martin Odegaard remains out with an ankle injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

David Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Trossard; Gabriel Jesús, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Monlouis, Robinson, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji.

Shakhtar

Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviienko, Henrique; Bondarenko; Zubkov, Kryskiv, Sudakov, Sikan; Eguinaldo

Subs: Fesiun, Franjic, Azarov, Vinicius, Ghram, Stepanenko, Shved, Marlon, Kevin, Pedrinho, Newertton, Traore