Liverpool ‘monitoring’ Kingsley Coman ahead of possible summer swoop

Liverpool have finally managed to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new contract with the Egyptian international committing to a deal until 2027. Virgil van Dijk is expected to follow suit sooner rather than later with Arne Slot understandably breathing a sigh of relief at two of his best players being at the club heading into next season.

The Dutchman has yet confirmed that the Reds will be revamping their squad in the summer. A forward’s signing is expected to be on their list of agendas and according to Christian Falk (h/t 90min), Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ Kingsley Coman’s situation at Bayern Munich ahead of a potential swoop for him as a free agent this summer.

Coman’s contract at the Allianz Arena is about to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign and no progress has been made in renewal talks with his club. Liverpool are the latest side to be linked with him after Arsenal had also been rumoured to have lodged their interest in the French international some weeks ago.

Coman a great free addition

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz might leave Liverpool in the summer, so there is likely to be a need for a left winger. Kingsley Coman would be a brilliant signing for the Premier League leaders, especially as a free agent. The 28-year-old is in the best years of his career and has an exceptional record of winning titles with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

He has consistently delivered at the biggest of stages, most notably scoring the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League Final. Besides being a menace in one-on-one situations against defenders, Coman thrives at creating chances from the left flank and also has a good finish which helps him score often. This season, he has six goals and four assists in all competitions.

After playing in three of Europe’s top five leagues, Coman would welcome a challenge in the Premier League, not least for a side that is expected to enter next season as the defending champion. With one of the best squads already on paper, he promises to be an incredible capture for Liverpool, who will look to close out his transfer in the early days of the off-season.