

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are planning to hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a forgettable season in the English top-flight. They suffered their 14th loss of the campaign against Newcastle United. There was another goalkeeping error in the game.

Altay Bayindir was picked ahead of Andre Onana, who did not travel with the squad to St James’ Park. The Turkey international failed to prove a point. He made a huge blunder for the Magpies’ fourth goal.

Football Transfers claim that United are eyeing a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. The Red Devils are set to go head-to-head with Arsenal to purchase Garcia, who has a £26 million release clause in his contract.

United are yet to make any approach, but are confident that Garcia would choose them over Arsenal with the promise of immediate first-team football. Arsenal consider him as a second-choice keeper for now.

Possible deal

Garcia was the subject of transfer interest from the Gunners before the transfer deadline last summer. The Gunners were willing to pay £17 million for his service, but Espanyol wanted his £26 million release clause in full, as per Football Transfers.

Arsenal remain in the hunt for the 23-year-old star but United have the opportunity to hijack the deal with Onana and Bayindir failing to impress. Both shot-stoppers have made huge goalkeeping errors and United need a new no.1 ahead of next season.

Garcia could be the perfect answer for a bargain price of £26 million. The Spaniard has made almost 4 saves per game with a success rate of 74%. He has been brilliant with his reflexes and has been efficient with his long-range distribution as well.

He has been a stand-out for Espanyol, who have been in and around the relegation places for most of the La Liga campaign. United can persuade him to join with guaranteed minutes in the Premier League which Arsenal can’t provide next season.

Arsenal seem fully content with David Raya as their no.1 and may not replace him with Garcia.