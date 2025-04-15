West Ham plot swoop to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Liverpool’s goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher this summer, as per the Sun.

Kelleher has found game time difficult to come by at the club despite some impressive performances, particularly during Alisson Becker’s long-term injury last year. With Liverpool already signing Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is on loan at Valencia, it appears the academy graduate could be pushed further down the pecking order, and a summer move is more suitable for his development.

With Kelleher tipped to leave, the Sun reports that West Ham have now earmarked the 26-year-old as their preferred choice to bolster their goalkeeping ranks in the summer.

The report adds that the Hammers like the 6ft 2in star and are keen on bringing him to the London Stadium, preferably on loan.

After ten years at Liverpool since his move from Irish side Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, the Sun reports that Liverpool could be open to letting the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper leave the club and will demand a fee in the region of £20m to sell him.

West Ham are also exploring other goalkeeping options, as the Sun claims. East London have also set their sights on Southampton’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Despite conceding 57 goals this season, the 26-year-old’s impressive stint at Arsenal makes him highly regarded among the club’s hierarchy. The Englishman, who is valued at £20m, is open to a move to West Ham as he eyes a spot in England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Kelleher would find stability at West Ham

West Ham currently have Lukasz Fabianski (39), Alphonse Areola (32) and Wes Foderingham (34) as goalkeeping options.

Fabianski’s injury concerns have seen Areola usurp him in the pecking order to become Graham Potter’s first-choice goalkeeper. The Polish goalkeeper’s contract expires in the summer, although the Hammers can extend it for another year.

A similar theme among all three goalkeepers is their age, with all in their 30s. The popular saying of goalkeepers becoming better at their peak years may be true, but neither Areola nor Fabianski has done enough this season to dissuade the Hammers from getting a new goalkeeper.

Kelleher, at 26, has already gained top-flight experience in domestic and European competitions. He’s more reliable and could manage the post for the Hammers if the club secures a move for him this summer.