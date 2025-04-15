Arsenal ‘make contact’ to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman

Arsenal have ‘made contacts’ to sign Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman this summer, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The summer transfer window is promising to be a major one for the Gunners, especially with newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta at the helm. The club are already working on bolstering key positions in the squad, particularly in attack, with Coman being eyed as a possible option.

Per Plettenberg, Arsenal have ‘made contact’ with Coman’s agents and are now locked in talks over a possible deal for the Bayern star.

Competition for the 28-year-old—valued at €35m (£30m) by Transfermarkt—is expected to intensify this summer. According to the journo, the Gunners have now registered interest in the forward, who is also drawing attention from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The German transfer expert adds that the winger is expected to permanently depart the Allianz Arena this summer, and the player and the club are on the same page over the player’s departure.

Reinforcement

Arsenal’s attacking output, which was on fire at the start of the season, have recently declined.

Their profligacy in attack could be due to the injury of their talisman, Bukayo Saka. While Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have stepped up several times, their inconsistencies are a significant concern, particularly during their now-lost Premier League title hunt.

Although Arsenal have fared better and been more clinical in the Champions League, they’ve only managed to score more than once in one of their last seven Premier League outings—the 2-1 win over Fulham. In the other six, they’ve either drawn blanks, as seen in the goalless stalemate with Nottingham Forest and the narrow 1-0 defeat to West Ham, or scored just a solitary goal—like in the 1-0 wins against Chelsea and the 1-1 draws with Manchester United, Everton, and Brentford.

This stat does not reflect the performance expected from a title contender, and the club are now aiming to address the issue in the summer with the potential addition of Coman.

The Frenchman is not precisely the typical every-game-scoring forward—having not reached double digits in goals since the 2018–19 campaign—but his experience, especially in high-stakes encounters, coupled with his winning mentality, could prove crucial to Arsenal’s pursuit of major honours should he complete a move to the club.