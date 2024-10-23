Man Utd & Arsenal receive opportunity to sign Kolo Muani

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani in January, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils bolstered the attacking department by signing Joshua Zirkzee in the summer. But, the Dutchman has had a tough start to his life at Old Trafford, although he managed to find the back of the net in his Premier League debut.

Now, Fichajes states that following Zirkzee’s struggle in the English top-flight, the 23-year-old’s departure can’t be ruled out with Juventus interested in signing him. If that were to happen then, Man Utd would have to hire a new striker.

The report further claims that the Red Devils have been offered the chance to sign Kolo Muani as Les Parisiens are open to cashing-in on him in January following his underwhelming spell at the club in recent times.

However, Fichajes states that Arsenal have also received the opportunity to secure his signature and they are particularly interested in signing the Frenchman to replace Gabriel Jesus, whose future is currently uncertain at the club.

Battle

Apart from Arsenal and Man Utd, Chelsea and Aston Villa have also been given the chance to sign the former Eintracht Frankfurt star.

After joining the Bundesliga side as a free agent, Kolo Muani enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 campaign, making 26 goal contributions in 32 league appearances.

So, having been impressed by the Frenchman’s performances for the Eagles, PSG opted to spend big to hire him. However, he never managed to find his feet at Parc des Princes.

The forward, valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt, has a contract until 2028 with Luis Enrique’s side so they are unlikely to allow his departure for cheap, considering they splashed around £70m for him.

But, it would be a big gamble for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club opt to spend big for Kolo Muani, bearing in mind his recent struggles.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually go head-to-head with each other over this deal in the January window to reinforce their attacking department.