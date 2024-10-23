Gabriel Jesus has difficult Arsenal outing vs Shakhtar



Arsenal picked up their first victory after the international break against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners started off brilliantly at the Emirates Stadium, but they were unable to create any clear-cut chances. The deadlock was eventually broken after an own goal from goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Gabriel Martinelli’s powerful shot deflected off Rizyk into the back of the net. Leandro Trossard had a brilliant opportunity to double the club’s advantage from the penalty spot, but his tame effort was saved.

Arsenal were back to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph in front of the fans, but they were far from their vintage best. Gabriel Jesus was a huge disappointment on the right wing where he was picked to start.

As per Fotmob.com, the Brazilian completed 89% of his passes with 4 out of 4 dribbles won. He also won 100% of his aerial duels with 5 recoveries. However, he was ineffective in the opposition box with 4 touches.

Jesus missed 1 big chance on the night and he looked to be lacking confidence. The 27-year-old got himself into superb counter-attacking positions, but his ball control let him down against Shakhtar.

Unsurprisingly, the £46 million ace was taken off in the 68th minute by manager Mikel Arteta.

Drop him

Jesus had a good pre-season campaign where he was determined to prove himself. He picked up another injury at the start of the season and on his return, he has looked far from his best with his decision-making.

It was a similar tale against Shakhtar where he got the nod on the right wing ahead of Raheem Sterling in Bukayo Saka’s injury absence. Jesus had good possession of the ball, but there was little output.

Arteta has a big decision to make regarding the Brazilian if Saka is deemed unfit to start against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. There is a possibility that he could be dropped after a below-par display.

Sterling is the obvious alternative to start on the right side of the Gunners attack in Saka’s absence. There is a wildcard option of playing Ethan Nwaneri in the no.10 position with Martinelli and Trossard out wide.

Arteta did not consider the option against Shakhtar yesterday and he is unlikely to contemplate that in a hugely important encounter against Liverpool where the club need to win to keep up in the league title race.