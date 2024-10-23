Man Utd eye double swoop to sign Kvaratskhelia & Buongiorno

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a swoop to sign Napoli duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno, as per the Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Red Devils decided to strengthen the squad by making five new acquisitions in the summer. However, United have had a tough start to this season, sitting 12th in the league with 11 points from eight games.

Moreover, Ten Hag’s side haven’t won in any of their matches in the Europa League thus far. As a result, pressure is on the Dutch boss, but the record Premier League champions have kept faith in him still.

Now, it appears the Man Utd hierarchy continue to plan for the future and are looking to reinforce two key positions next year. TMW states that United have a strong interest in Kvaratskhelia and are also interested in Buongiorno and their scouts were present to watch them in action against Empoli last weekend.

The former Torino man was rock solid in defence in this encounter, while the Georgian scored the winner from the penalty spot. So, it is highly likely that the duo made a good impression on United’s scouts.

Man Utd eye move to sign Kvaratskhelia & Buongiorno

The report says Napoli have no intention of letting Kvaratskhelia leave the club and have been in talks with him over a new contract. But, they have been struggling to meet his €8m-a-year demand, additionally, he wants to include a £83m[€100m] release clause to sign an extension.

On the other hand, the Azzurri want at around £58m to sell Buongiorno – who moved to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at the start of this season. So, Man Utd might have to spend around £141m combined to sign the duo.

The Red Devils were willing to purchase a left-footed defender in the summer and Jarrad Branthwaite was their primary target. But, they eventually failed to get a deal done for him so they are now seemingly aiming to strengthen the left side of defence in 2025.

United have found it difficult to score goals this season so bolstering the attack would be the right decision and Kvaratskhelia would be a great coup if they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to sign Kvaratskhelia and Buongiorno next year.