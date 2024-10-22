Arsenal keen on signing Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic



According to Sport Mediaset, Arsenal are serious about signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic amid the uncertainty over his contract situation.

The Gunners were tipped to sign a centre-forward during the summer transfer window, but there was no progress in the end. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was a top target for the London heavyweights, but he ended up committing his future to the Bundesliga club by penning a new contract instead.

Arsenal continue to be linked with multiple strikers and Sport Mediaset claim that the Gunners seem to be serious about signing Vlahovic. The Serbian has been a long-term target for the club and they are aiming to take advantage if there is no progress over a new contract beyond the summer of 2026.

Juventus, on the other hand, appear determined to keep hold of their leading striker and will hold out for €80 million (£67 million) to part ways with the 24-year-old next year.

Possible deal

Arsenal were hot on the trail of the Serbian sensation during his early years at Fiorentina when he was compared with Erling Haaland. Vlahovic was sensational in 2021 with 34 goals to his name, but his form has nosedived since his move to Juventus.

The striker has only 48 goals from 111 outings for the Turin heavyweights, but he has been in good form this campaign with 7 goals in 10 appearances. Juventus’ decision to replace Massimiliano Allegri with Thiago Motta as manager has got the best out of Vlahovic.

Arsenal’s hierarchy may have a similar opinion on the player. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has transformed the fortunes of Kai Havertz. The German was lacking confidence after his move from Chelsea, but he is currently the go-to man to lead the club’s attack.

Vlahovic has started to find his feet after a couple of difficult campaigns and Arteta could get the best out of him too. The Serbian is a more of a traditional striker, but Arsenal would not mind that so long as he can score regular goals for them.