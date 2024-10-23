Man Utd to make ‘significant offer’ to sign Ronald Araujo

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a ‘significant offer’ to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Red Devils decided to reinforce the defence by signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in the summer. However, Yoro hasn’t made his debut for his new club yet due to his injury and is expected to return next month.

United would need to sign a few more new centre-backs next year as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof’s existing deals will expire at the end of this term.

Erik ten Hag’s side have an option to extend Maguire’s contract for one more year and it remains to be seen whether they trigger it or not over the coming weeks. Additionally, Jonny Evans’ current deal will also expire next summer.

Now, Fichajes states that Man Utd are interested in signing Araujo to reinforce the defence and are willing to make a ‘significant offer’ to lure him to Old Trafford.

Araujo to Man Utd

The Uruguayan has entered the final two years of his current contract and has been in talks with Barcelona over a new deal. Talks between the two parties have been progressing well but he hasn’t signed the extension yet and United are waiting in the wings to pounce if an extension eventually can’t be agreed upon.

Araujo would be available in a cut-price deal next summer if his contractual situation remains the same. The Spanish outlet states that Man Utd aren’t the only club in this race as Chelsea are also keen on securing his signature.

Araujo, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air and efficient in defensive contributions. The 25-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential.

The defender is valued at around £58m by Transfermarkt and Barcelona won’t allow his departure for cheap if they are forced to cash-in on him.

However, he has struggled with some injury problems in recent years and is currently out injured until the new year. So, the record Premier League champions will have to be very careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.